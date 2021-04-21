Founder of the Danquah Institute, Gabby Otchere-Darko, has sparked reactions on social media after he shared a photo of his birthday cake.

Mr Otchere-Darko turned a year older on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

To help the celebration, he was blessed with a special cake from a loved one which he posted on his Facebook page.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart who happens to be a staunch Arsenal supporter had an Arsenal-themed cake.

The cake had not just the club’s colours but also the inscription happy birthday to my champion with a love symbol embossed on it.

A section of Ghanaians reacted to the cake with birthday wishes and prayers.

There were, however, others who have also questioned why an Arsenal-themed-cake must have “champion” on it, looking at their ‘woeful’ performance in the Premier League.

Watch the photo below: