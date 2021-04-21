Leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana, Kofi Akpaloo, has reacted to controversial actress Akuapem Poloo’s GHS 80,000 bail.

The Criminal Division of the Accra High Court, Wednesday morning, granted bail with two sureties to convicted actress born Rosemond Brown.

In addition to the bail she is to report to the case investigator every two weeks and hand over her passport to the registrar of the court.

This, Kofi Akpaloo has expressed disappointment over, saying the convict should have been made to serve her full sentence.

Not only will Poloo’s sentencing serve as a deterrent to others, but it would also have disciplined and reformed her, Mr Akpaloo remarked.

The five-day sentence execution, coupled with the GHS 80,000 bail is a clear indication of a weak judicial system, according to the presidential aspirant.

“This is one of the reasons why the laws ae not taken seriously. She has been released, but they should tighten the law system. For someone to upload such videos, photos on social media, serious punishment to be enforced for discipline in the country, [sic]” he commented on an Accra-based radio station.