The family of the late aircraft engineer murdered three years ago at Akyem Asuboa in the Eastern Region has rejected the account given by one of the three suspects.

The suspect had claimed in police documents made available to the court hearing the case that he mistakenly shot the deceased after he mistook him for a pig.

This comes after one of the three members of a Neighborhood Watch Committee confessed to killing the aeronautical engineer.

The prime suspect, Joseph Kwasi Effah, confessed to killing Kwabena Kumi with his locally manufactured single barrel gun.

Prince Kwabena Kumi, an aircraft engineer with the Africa World Airline was murdered in April 2018 when he was visiting his family house at Akim Asuboa near Akim Oda.

Upon interrogation, the suspect said on March 31, 2018, he was assigned together with Kwabena Abankwah the other suspect to patrol the Asuboa bungalow and Cannan junction.

Revealing to the police how the young engineer was killed, Kwesi Effah said on April 1, 2018, at about 1.35 am when they had gone to Dabiso junction for patrol duty, he opened fire on Engineer Kumi whom he mistook for pig in a nearby bush.

The two of them abandoned the body out of fear and failed to disclose the incident to any other person.

But, the deceased’s uncle, Nana Nkrumah Kumi, says the account given to the police by the suspects is an afterthought.

According to him, an autopsy report suggests that Kumi was shot twelve times in his neck and chest before he died.

“We won’t accept such stories, we want further investigations into the claim that he mistook him for a pig. What did they go to do where my son was killed?

The report we have suggests that he was killed from close range. Even though he has confessed to killing him, we need further interrogation to unravel the real circumstances that led to the killing,” he stated

Meanwhile, a third suspect, 58-year-old Kwesi Bosompem has also been apprehended to assist police with investigations.