The Minority Caucus has expressed reservations about the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin’s recall of the House on May 2, 2023.

The MPs were recalled from recess for what has been described as “an urgent Parliamentary business”.

This was through a notice issued by the Office of the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin.

The Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, taking to Twitter revealed he has been inundated with numerous calls demanding answers about the urgent recall.

According to him, he equally heard about it in the media but has been informed the sitting will be for a day for the House to consider loan agreements currently before it.

He, has, however, questioned the courage of government to continue with what he describes as reckless borrowing which has destroyed the economy beyond recognition for generations to come.

By Parliamentary practice, leadership, comprising leaders from both caucuses, speaker, board and clerks, will agree on critical issues such as a recall, but this directive by Speaker Bagbin didn’t include the NDC Caucus before making it public.

Members went on recess in April after a banter of passing three controversial revenue measure bills, which went in favour of the Majority caucus.

They secured 137 votes against 136 of the Minority.

ALSO READ: