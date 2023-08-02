Asempa FM sports presenter, Andy Kwaku Obeng, widely known as Myxtro, has revealed he was torn between the career choices of his family and personal preferences.

As someone who believed he was a footballer prodigy from childhood, he did not allow the influence of his family to completely sway him away from what he wanted to do.

With his parents more interested in him going to school, Myxtro had his mind set on other things which he was determined to pursue.

When the burning desire to stand on the field to play professionally did not succeed, he still found a way to contribute to the sports as a presenter and commentator.

Narrating his journey on Adom TV’s M’ashyase3, Myxtro revealed his greatness started as a footballer, an ability which earned him the admiration of many as early as 1999.

“It all started when I gained admission to St Joseph Training College in 1999 and there was a football match between the freshers and the school team. I was the star player and scored nine goals in the game.

“With the tactics and skilful play, the commentator conferred the name Myxtro on me and the only person I knew at the time with that name was Abele Pele so, to the commentator, I played like Abedi,” he recounted to Afia Amankwa.

Subsequently, Myxtro said he had the opportunity to captain the 2009 University of Cape Coast team for the All African Games in Uganda and also the captain for a team that represented Ghana universities at the World University Games in Serbia.

Fast forward, he secured a five-year contract with King Faisal and also played for some time at Kumasi Asante Kotoko through the help of Nimo Pharmacy who was then a board chairman of Kotoko.

During these periods of excellent play on the field, journalism found him and he had it quite easy since he had already done radio on Cape Coast-based ATL FM and Duayaw Nkwanta-based 90.1 FM.

ALSO READ: