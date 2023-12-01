The 3rd edition of Asempa FM’s Law For Society public seminar is currently underway at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra.

This year’s event is under the theme, “The Law and Business of Football; What Players, Clubs and Stakeholders Must Know”.

The event was graced by President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, Youth and Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, Executive Council member of the GFA, former players of the Black Stars and renowned football agents.

The event was chaired by President of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), Yaw Acheampong-Boafo,

National Lottery Authority (NLA) boss, Sammi Awuku was also at the event. This year’s event was held in collaboration with Robert Smith Law Group.

Here are some photos of the ongoing events: