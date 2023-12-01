The Omanhene of Dormaa Traditional Area, Oseadeayo Agyeman Badu II on Thursday, November 30, 2023, arrived in Kwahu for the final funeral rites of the late Kwahumanhene, Daasebre Akuamoah Boateng II in style.

Adorned in a resplendent red attire (kobene), Dormaahene, accompanied by his retinue, including sub-chiefs and queen mothers, made a regal entrance into Kwahu amidst singing, drumming and dirges.

The grandeur of his arrival at the funeral grounds was evident as he paid homage to other chiefs in attendance.

Also present to pay his last respect to late Kwahumanhene was Akwamuhene Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III.

Daasebre Akuamoah Boateng II passed away at the age of 80 in 2013, and the doteyie (first funeral) took place in 2014, marking the end of his 42-year reign.

Enstooled in 1971, the late Kwahuhene went on to be elected President of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs for two consecutive terms between 1982 and 1989. Additionally, he served as the Vice-President of the National House of Chiefs from 1985 to 1988.

