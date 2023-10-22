Odokor Keep Fit Club has emerged champions of the 2023 Asempa FM Fitness and Festival.

The event was held at the Accra Academy astroturf on Saturday, October 21.

This year’s event started with a walk from the premises of Multimedia Group at 6:00 a.m. to Accra Academy.

Ghana National Supporter Union and among other fun clubs all took part in the walk.

Former players, actresses and actors were all present to grace the event.

The football competition was fearlessly contested by the 16 clubs from Accra.

All clubs displayed an impressive performance but Odokor Keep Fit emerged as the winner of the football tournament.

General Manager of Adom Brands, Abdulai Awudu and Programs Manager of Asempa FM, Philip Osei-Bonsu praised all the teams for their participation and promised that next year’s edition will be an envious one.

Odokor Keep Fit Club were awarded cash, trophy and souvenirs.