Hearts of Oak head coach, Martin Koopman, has insisted he cannot be blamed for his side’s lack of goals, saying it is a national problem.

The Phobians in the matchday six games were held to a 0-0 drawn game against FC Samartex 1996 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Hearts of Oak has scored just once in the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League, credit to Ramos Kashala for his lone goal against Nsoatreman FC in the matchday two games.

Speaking after the game, the Dutch trainer said the entire country is facing a goal-scoring challenge.

He maintained that, he is not the problem at the club but assured that they will continue to work to get the needed wins and results.

“Look, there is a deep problem in Ghana football. The wingers and the strikers cannot score goals and I keep saying, it is not only with us but it is happening in the national team and other clubs” he told StarTimes.

“We will do everything to win games and they must come and look at how we work with the boys. I think I am not the problem and also not the players because they gave everything but we need experience and then goals then we can move from the problem,” he added.

Hearts of Oak will be hosted by Bibiani Gold Stars in the matchday seven games at DUN’s Park next weekend.