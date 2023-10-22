The 2023 Asempa FM Fitness and Festival was successfully held on Saturday, October 21 at the Accra Academy.

This year’s event started with a walk from the premises of Multimedia Group at 6:00 a.m. to Accra Academy.

Ghana National Supporter Union, the 16 competing teams and other supporters and enthusiasts were present at the event.

General Manager of Adom Brands, Abdulai Awudu and Programs Manager of Asempa FM, Philip Osei-Bonsu were also in attendance.

The entire Asempa FM sports team were also present.

Below are some exciting pictures