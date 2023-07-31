Board Chairman of Medeama SC, Dr Toni Aubynn, has expressed optimism that the Ghana Premier League champions will secure qualification to the next stage of the CAF Champions League.

The Tarkwa-based side has been paired with Nigerian side, Remo Stars in the first leg of the preliminary round of the game.

Ahead of the games, Dr Aubynn, who is also an Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has assured Ghanaians of qualification to the next stage

”We are very confident we will qualify over them; that one, we can assure our supporters and Ghanaians,” he told Graphic Sports.

Despite his conviction, he was cautious about their opponents, stating that the qualification might not come on a silver platter, as the Nigerians were a difficult side.

According to him, immediately after the draw last week, the technical team of Medeama began research on the side and discovered that they were an academy side, which made it a very tough game.

Dr Tony Aubynn

However, Dr Aubynn said Medeama were very prepared for their opponents and that nothing could stop them from progressing to the next stage of the competition as they had beefed up their squad in readiness for the continental championship.

”We have the men, and I think we have a good technical team. We are beefing up the team with a few other players, so I think we are capable of beating them, though I concede that they are not going to be a walkover, especially because they are an academy side.

”It will be suicidal for me to say we will not progress. Everybody will be expecting us to progress; so we are very confident that we’ll progress to the next stage, but we also have to admit that we’re not going to play a walkover side,” he said.

This will be the maiden appearance of the Ghana Premier League champions at the continent’s highest club competition after participating in the CAR Confederation Cup seven years ago.

”The very fact that we don’t have the experience is a huge motivation. Our players are determined to enjoy the opportunity that has been presented to them by our contribution.

“I spoke to the players, and they can’t wait to make a name in Africa, and that’s the driving force,” he revealed.

”The players themselves want to make a name and, of course, as a club, we also want to make a name; so the management and the board are also determined to make a name. We are all motivated to do that,” he stressed.

Medeama will host the Nigerians in the first leg at the Cape Coast Stadium, on August 18, and play the return leg on August 25.

READ ALSO