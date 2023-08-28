Ghanaian representatives in the CAF inter-club competitions have both qualified for the next round of the preliminary games.

Medeama SC, who are in the CAF Champions League progressed to the next round of the competition following a 3-2 penalty shootout against Remo Stars in the second leg of the preliminary games.

The Ghana Premier League side recorded a 1-0 win in the first leg at the Cape Coast Stadium.

In the return leg, Medeama at the Remo Sports Complex in Ikkena, Ogun State on Sunday, August 27, 2023, lost by a lone goal after Felix Kyie failed to have a firm grip on the corner kick.

It is Medeama’s debut campaign in the CAF Champions League, having had two appearances in the second-tier club competition, the CAF Confederation Cup in 2013 and 2015.

Medeama will now face Guinea giants, Horoya Athletic Club in the next round of the qualifiers.

In the Confederations Cup, Dreams FC recorded a 2-1 win at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday afternoon to progress to the next round of the preliminary games.

The Ghanaian contingent had earlier drawn 1-1 in the first leg on Saturday, August 19 in Conakry, Guinea, and needed a win to secure qualification.

Dreams FC conceded the first goal in the first half through Seydouba Bangoura in the 12th minute.

But after recess, the ‘Still Believe’ lads grabbed the needed equalizer in the 82nd minute through substitute Agyenim Boateng.

The forward scored from the spot to level matters for the hosts.

The FA Cup winners left it late to score the second goal through experienced striker, John Antwi in the 90th minute which helped them finish the two legs at 3-2 aggregate.

Dreams FC will now play Sierra Leone club, Kallon FC in the final round of qualification.