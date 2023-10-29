Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Paris St-Germain fended off a Brest fightback to win and move up to second in Ligue 1.

Warren Zaire-Emery put the visitors ahead with a shot from distance early on before Mbappe’s deflected finish appeared to have them in control.

Steve Mounie got one back for Brest with a header before Jeremy le Douaron nodded in an equaliser.

But Mbappe slotted in the winner late on after his initial penalty was denied.

It was harsh on Brest, who had looked the most likely to grab the winner as Gianluigi Donnarumma made some crucial saves.

The win stretches PSG’s unbeaten run in Ligue 1 to five games and moves them to within a point of leaders Nice.

Brest, meanwhile, are sixth.