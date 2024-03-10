Paris St-Germain were held to a 2-2 draw by Reims at the Parc des Princes as Kylian Mbappe started on the bench.

Reims took a shock sixth-minute lead as an Achraf Hakimi mistake gave Marshall Munetsi an easy finish, before a Yunis Abdelhamid own goal levelled the match 11 minutes later.

Goncalo Ramos slotted home his sixth Ligue 1 goal of the season in the 19th minute, but Will Still’s visitors pegged the French champions back on the stroke of half-time through Oumar Diakite.

Mbappe, who is set to join Real Madrid in the summer when his PSG contract expires, was called upon by boss Luis Enrique in the 73rd minute, but Reims limited him to minimal chances.

The France captain was substituted at half-time in the goalless draw with Monaco last Friday after Enrique insisted the club must “get used to playing without” their star striker.

PSG moved 10 points clear at the top of Ligue 1 after their third domestic draw on the spin, while Reims stay in ninth place.