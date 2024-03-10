Liverpool and Manchester City fought out a thrilling draw at Anfield to leave Arsenal top of the Premier League.

This meeting of the pre-eminent domestic powers of recent years lived up to its billing in an encounter of the highest quality in which both sides had chances to claim a vital victory.

Manchester City took a 23rd-minute lead when a slick corner routine caught Liverpool cold and John Stones turned in Kevin de Bruyne’s delivery at the near post.

City deserved the lead but were pegged back when they conceded a penalty only 84 seconds after the interval – Darwin Nunez was sent crashing to the ground by keeper Ederson after intercepting Nathan Ake’s poor backpass. After a delay, Alexis Mac Allister scored the spot-kick.

Ederson, who was injured in the incident, tried to play on initially – facing the penalty – but was unable to continue, and had to be replaced by Stefan Ortega.

As Liverpool finally turned on the full power in front of an expectant Anfield, Luis Diaz missed a glaring chance when put clean through by substitute Mohamed Salah while Ortega blocked crucially from Nunez.

City had chances of their own as Liverpool keeper Caoimhin Kelleher blocked from Foden. Kelleher also had a lucky escape when he punched Ake’s cross on to Foden, the rebound crashing against the bar, while Jeremy Doku struck the post late on.

Liverpool will also feel they had strong penalty claims when Doku’s foot was high on Mac Allister in the dying seconds but nothing was given.

These two outstanding sides could not be separated on the day – which means, for now, it is advantage Arsenal in the title race.