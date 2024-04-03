Paris St-Germain will face Lyon in the French Cup final after Kylian Mbappe’s goal helped them edge out Rennes in their semi-final.

Mbappe scored the 40th-minute winner with a deflected shot that found the bottom corner.

The Frenchman had a penalty saved by Rennes keeper Steve Mandanda seven minutes earlier after he was fouled in the area.

Mandanda also tipped Mbappe’s 13th-minute shot on to the bar.

The PSG forward is playing his final season for the club after agreeing to join Spanish giants Real Madrid in the summer.

Mbappe’s strike gives PSG the chance to add to their 14 French Cup titles, having last won it in 2020-21, and also keeps them in the hunt for a potential Treble of trophies, along with Ligue 1 and the Champions League, where they face Barcelona in the quarter-finals.