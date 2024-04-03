Renowned Ghanaian composer, Elder Samuel Kofi Ampiah of the Apostolic Church-Ghana, has passed on.

Elder S.K Ampiah as he is popularly known passed on Easter Sunday, March 31st 2024.

He was 99 years old.

The Apostolic Church-Ghana announced his death in a post on Facebook.

The deceased served as an Elder for over 60 years and was a minister who composed several Pentecostal songs for the body of Christ.

He will be remembered for his numerous songs including popular ones like “Sɛ w’ahu Yesu a ma ne nwuma pa no ntena wo mu” , “Mo mma yɛn mma Yesu mo”, “Awurade gyina m’akyi”, “Yesu ne wu na” and many others.

“The leadership and the entire congregation of the Church extend their deepest sympathies to the family for their loss,” the Apostolic Church-Ghana mourned.