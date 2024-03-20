Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama has commiserated with Hajia Suwera Bawa, the mother and siblings of the late Alhaji Rashid Bawa, former Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria.

Alhaji Bawa passed away last Thursday in Abuja, Nigeria.

Mr Mahama was accompanied by Mr. Julius Debrah, former Chief of Staff, Mr. John Kwadwo Gyapong, Oti Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Yao Gomado, and Member of Parliament (MP) of Akan Constituency, among others.

They later visited the residence of the late Alhaji Rashid Bawa in Kadjebi in the Oti X Region, to sign the Book of Condolence.

His statement read: “It is with great sadness I sign this Book of Condolence for my friend, colleague and brother, Rashid Bawa. May God grant you peaceful rest.

“All we are left with are the pleasant memories we shared of our days as colleagues in Parliament on different sides of the political divide. Meeting at the end of last year during my visit to Abuja, I had no indication that it was my last opportunity to say goodbye.”

The former President Mahama and his entourage, who were in the Oti Region for a political tour, has since left for Worawora in the Biakoye District.



Alhaji Bawa, who was also Ghana’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia from 2005-2008, was also the Akan New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate (PC) for the 2024 polls.



He was also the former Independent MP for Akan Constituency from 2000-2004, after beating the NDC PC, John Gyapong in that election with 12,306 votes, representing 54.9 per cent, out of 22,533 valid votes cast.

Alhaji Bawa, 64, was buried on Friday, March 15, 2024, at Kadjebi in accordance with the Islamic customs.

