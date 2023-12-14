Legal expert, Kwame Gyan, has been explaining the implication of the landmark ruling in the Boi Stool v. Daniel Addo Quaye & Ors case.

In the said case, the Supreme Court has clarified that the Numo Nmashie Family of Teshie in the Greater Accra Region cannot hold themselves as owners of 70 villages, which occupy over 72,000 acres of land.

The lands include Adenta, Adjirnganor, La Bawaleshie, Madina and surrounding communities in Accra.

In its latest clarification, a five-member panel of the apex court presided over by the Chief Justice, Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkornoo, affirmed that the Numo Nmashie Family of Teshie could not claim ownership of the land because a Court of Appeal’s decision in 1982 which declared them owners of the piece of land was based on fraudulent information presented to the court.

The court, therefore, directed the Lands Commission to expunge all registration and certificates issued to the Numo Nmashie Family of Teshie, and the Tetteh Olewolon Family, regarding the 72,000 acres.

The court also directed that all third parties in possession and deriving title through the Numo Nmashie Family before the latest Supreme Court judgment were to attorn tenancy to the Boi Stool and relevant families.

Listen to Kwame Gyan’s explanation of the court’s decision and its implication on property owners in the affected areas.

