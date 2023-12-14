In just two years at the Bar, the highly intelligent lawyer George Adabadze, also known as Alaska, made a significant impact in the case of Dafeamekpor Rockson Vrs Attorney General.

He expressed humility, recounting an instance where his argument seemed to sway the Chief Justice and other Supreme Court Judges who commended him.

Despite his relatively short time in the legal profession, George Adabadze, recognized for his brilliance at both the faculty and Ghana Law School, has garnered praise for handling cases with toughness and sound legal arguments.

Notably, he fearlessly faced judges and senior members of the bar without intimidation.

A particularly interesting aspect of his career is a case involving a former student, George Adabadze, and his former lecturer, Deputy Attorney General, Diana Asonaba Dapaah.

The case unfolded as a battle between them, marking a unique and proud moment in his journey.

George Adabadze, who was taught by Deputy Attorney General Diana Asonaba Dapaah just a few years ago at GIMPA Law school, showcased his legal prowess in a recent appearance before the Supreme Court panel.

This marked his third appearance before the esteemed judges.

His compelling arguments during this case earned him admiration from Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo and Justice Avril Lovelace Johnson.

Despite moments when he felt his argument was wavering, the Chief Justice and two other panel members openly praised him.

Taking to his WhatsApp status, George Adabadze shared his feelings, stating, “Me this afternoon…just when you felt your argument before the panel was wobbling, and the Honorable Chief Justice and two other panel members heaped praises on you, the sky can only be the beginning.”

When contacted, George Adabadze expressed humility at the praises from the Chief Justice and other Justices.

He explained that, the compliments came after his submission on why he believed the Emolument Committee exceeded its jurisdiction by extending the payment of salaries and ex-gratia to spouses of Presidents, former Presidents, and their wives.

The case seeks a declaration of unconstitutionality regarding this extension, and the judgment is scheduled for February 28, 2024.

Senior lawyers, including his boss and head of Chambers, Nii Kpakpo Samoa Addo, took to Facebook to commend George Adabadze.

In a post, he wrote, “Beyond the sky can only be your limit. Keep making me proud. I am a very happy boss this afternoon. Xmas bonus Allah.”

In response, the young lawyer expressed his humility, saying, “I am humbled, boss. Very much respect to you for giving young lawyers the platform to shine.”

Ablakwa vows to drag Ofori-Atta, Napo before Parliament over $170m judgment…

41-year-old announced as new paramount chief of Jirapa traditional area