The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is demanding complete transparency in the government’s controversial lithium deal with Barari BV.

Under the current shareholding structure, there exists a 4.4% equity share designated under the label of “Previous Land Owners.”

However, the NDC is calling for a comprehensive disclosure on the identities of the said beneficiaries and a clear explanation of the process leading to the allocation.

The demands were contained in a statement signed by the National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi.

The statement stressed the need for public awareness, asserting that Ghanaians deserve to be fully informed about who constitutes these “previous land owners” and the rationale behind their involvement in the lithium deal.

“In the face of all these pertinent issues, particularly, the non-existence of a feasibility report and a mandatory requirement for the local processing of our lithium resources, the NDC is of the view, that the Ghana-Barari Lithium deal is not in the best interest of Ghana.

“Thus, the ratification of the Mining Lease agreement executed by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP Government, should not even arise at this stage,” the statement read.

Pressure has been mounting on the government to reconsider the lithium deal amid reports that Ghana is not receiving fair compensation.

Pressure has been mounting on the government to reconsider the lithium deal after a 15-year license was granted to the company for lithium mining.

The government has defended the deal, arguing that it is in the best interest of Ghana, will attract much-needed investment and create jobs.

However, there have been growing public criticism of the deal, with many Ghanaians expressing concerns that it does not adequately address the country’s long-term interests.

Critics have argued that, the deal grants Barari BV overly generous terms, including a low royalty rate and a long exploration period, leaving Ghana short-changed.

ALSO READ:

Read the full statement below: