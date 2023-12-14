Kusahene Kwae Pinsan II, in the Adansi North district of the Ashanti region has destooled the queenmother, Nana Kwartemaa Kanin II, and the Abusuapanin, Nana Agyei Brenana of Kusa.

Kusahene conducted the traditional rites at the Kusa palace.

This action was taken due to their alleged involvement in galamsey (illegal mining) and sand winning.

The two have also been accused of stealing cement intended for road construction in the town.

Speaking to Adom News, the Kusahene said Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II had prohibited galamsey hence would not sit aloof and watch the queenmother and Abusuapanin engage in the illegal act.

He said their involvement in sand winning and stealing of cement further fueled the decision to destool them.

To finalize the destoolment rites, the Kusahene slaughtered a sheep to pacify the gods on the land.

In response to the allegations, the destooled queenmother denied involvement in galamsey.

However, she admitted to engaging in sand winning but claimed the Kusahene was aware and benefited from the arrangement.

On the charge of stealing cement earmarked for road construction, Nana Kwartemaa Kanin II vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

