Ghana Premier League side, Heart of Lions has confirmed they have mutually parted ways with head coach, Salifu Fatawu.

The Premier League returnees have been poor in the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season since the qualification from the Division One.

Heart of Lions is yet to record a win a game after 13 Premier League games. They have lost five and drawing eight.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Kpando-based club said, they “have mutually agreed to part ways” with the coach who played a crucial role in their return to the top flight after eight years.

“The club thanks coach Salifu Fatrawu for his role in ensuring its qualification to the Ghana Premier League. We wish him the very best in his future endeavours,” the statement added.

Currently lying bottom of the Ghana Premier League with just five points, Heart of Lions will clash with Legon Cities in their next game.