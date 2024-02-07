A rare video of Ghanaian rap icon, Jerry Anaba, popularly known as Okomfour Kwadee, has surfaced online.

The footage captures the legendary Hiplife artiste enjoying a casual moment with his nephew.

Shared on Instagram by @hypemasters, the video shows Kwadee seated with the young man, both holding cups of pito, a locally brewed beer.

Switching to Twi, he shares insights about the drink before seamlessly dropping rap verses in his native Frafra language.

The young man joined in, mirroring Kwadee’s enthusiasm with a beaming smile.

However, Kwadee appeared thinner, his shirtless frame betrayed a leaner physique than his familiar persona.

Despite this physical transformation, his talent and charisma remain the same, offering a glimpse into his enduring musical legacy.

