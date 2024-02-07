Gospel musician, Cynthia Appiah-Kubi, popularly known as Cee, has opened up about life’s struggles.

Recalling her childhood, Cee said financial struggles compelled her to sell food items just to sustain herself.

In a candid revelation, she disclosed her days of selling pork meat and ice cream, to make ends meet.

“When I went to mentor I went with Ghana Must Go bag. I had nothing on me. I sold pork meat and ice cream. If I don’t sell that day we won’t eat. So I was doing that anytime I closed from school and I had to come back home early and prepare food,” she said in a video shared by Mari.Gyata on their Instagram.

Cee, who became famous through the TV3 Mentor reality show, said had it not been for God’s grace, poverty would have killed her because things were tough.

Cee also recounted how her cousins and other people used to mock her about her looks which made her want to commit suicide to put an end to the ordeal.

“That’s the reason why I don’t want to allow any of my children to stay in Africa. Poverty is a disease. If God doesn’t intervene, it can kill you. Sometimes I have to go to houses to throw trash away and wash people’s bowls to be able to get food to eat.

“There was a man who told me I was very ugly and that day I was hurt and I cried. Even my cousins would tell me I was ugly that’s why men didn’t like me, I wanted to commit suicide. I never knew I could become like this, God had a purpose for my life,” she recounted.

