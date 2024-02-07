Traders Association at Nkwanta South in the Oti Region have called on the Interior Ministry to review the curfew imposed on the township.

According to them, the review of the curfew from 5:00 pm to 6:00 am will revive business activities that have been affected by the conflict.

Business activities in the Nkwanta South and adjoining communities have been affected since November 2023 due to inter-tribal conflict, which has resulted in the deaths of over 14 people, with many properties destroyed.

The traders noted that, the conflict in the area has affected the once a vibrant business center in the region.

They stressed the need for the review of the curfew to enable business to return to normalcy.

The traders made the request when they presented food items to the security agencies as part of their support to ensure peace in the Nkwanta South municipality.

Receiving the items, the Nkwanta South Divisional Police commander, Chief Superintendent Michael Asiedu, commended the traders for the gesture.

He assured the traders that the police and other security agencies will work assiduously to restore peace in the municipality.

Chief Supt. Asiedu urged residents to cooperate with the police by providing the necessary support that will quell the conflict in the area.

