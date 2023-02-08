A die-hard female fan of Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has gone the extra mile to demonstrate her love for him.

The young lady drew a tattoo of the singer’s full name “Wizkid Ayodeji Balogun,” boldly on her chest.

Expressing her love for Wizkid, the staunch fan shared a video of her tattoo on social media, which has since created a buzz, and social media users have reacted.

@_welbeck__ wrote: “Ashiere just imagine say we Dey date now Shey na so I go Dey see wizkid full name for ur body Abi okan e onibale”.

@toiyoabasi1, “God abeg. Even in marriage I cannot tattoo man’s name not to talk of… And the pain you go through for these procedures. Some people were obviously not loved at home”.

One CEOVS77 wrote, “Who Dey marry all this kind people self ? Make I Dey suck Bobby Dey see another man name for ur chest”.

One Kehrian_Bernice wrote, “Wizkid won’t even acknowledge not a single like!! That dwarf en”.

@_justsaysam, “I’m sorry for her….be like say this wan no get plans to marry”.