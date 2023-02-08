Artiste manager and musician, Bullet, has showered Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, popularly known as Ebony Reigns, with accolades five years after her passing.

In a post the artiste manager shared on Instagram, he noted that even after her death, Ebony still reigns.

“Five years on, and you are still reigning. I am honoured to have been part of your musical journey. Keep resting Nana hemaa,” he shared on February 8, 2023.

He posted a picture of the late singer posing in a classy vibrant garment that showed off her figure.

On February 8, 2023, the late hitmaker died in a ghastly car crash that claimed the lives of two other persons; Franky Kuri and Atsu Vondee on the Kumasi Sunyani road on their way back to Accra.