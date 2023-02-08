Ghanaian actress and producer, Yvonne Nelson, has opened up on the first book she is currently working on.

According to her, it is a memoir that details her whole story of existence.

Miss Nelson, who did not give much details, hinted about the project while commenting on how hypocritical some Ghanaians can be.

The actress said she cannot fathom why people should have problems with others when they tell certain stories about their lives.

“From afar, you realise if I’m not promoting my movie, you won’t even see me with your eyes. So I mind my business but Ghanaians do not like the truth.

“The point is if someone is telling their story, allow them to tell their story; this is my story and I’m telling it, why do you have a problem? Then don’t read it and don’t listen because if you do, it means you are stalking me,” she said.

She made the disclosure on Ahosepe on Adom TV Badwam, stating it will be explosive and urged critics and trolls to be on the watch out.

ALSO READ:

Yvonne Nelson opens up on relationship with Jackie Appiah

Yvonne Nelson shares experience after encounter with troll who applied for her job vacancy

“I don’t have a problem when you are telling your story why should you have a problem with me? I feel there are a few people out there who can’t stand me but I’m writing a book it’s a memoir and if what I do is too much for you, then they will need doctors when the book comes out,” she forewarned.