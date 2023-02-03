A young Ghanaian groom has thrown netizens into a meltdown after a video of him dancing during his wedding went viral online.

In a video, on the TikTok handle of @obaapa7323, the young groom and his bride were spotted dancing just like newly-weds do.

Suddenly, the man’s mood changed as soon as Guiltybeatz’s hit track ‘Akwaaba’ began to play.

As if he had become possessed, the groom began to do some leg moves and azonto as he danced in sync with the fast-tempo music.

Friends of the groom joined him amidst cheers as they dance heartily to celebrate the special occasion.

Netizens congratulated the pair on their wedding. At the time of writing the report, the video had racked up over 17,000 likes and 1,000 comments.

People who reacted to the video said the man is overjoyed that he has found a wife whereas others also wondered how he could turn his back on his wife like that.