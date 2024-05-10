Barcelona will welcome Real Sociedad to Montjuic for the pick of Round 35 La Liga matches, set to run from Friday 10 to Monday 13 May 2024.

SuperSport is the only place where you can get English commentary on the legendary La Liga, where Barcelona hosting Real Sociedad at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Montjuic promises to provide an attack-minded and stylish clash.

Barca won a hard-fought clash 1-0 in the Basque country when the teams last met, in November 2023, and they will be determined to claim a win and continue their strong late-season form under coach Xavi, who is set to leave the club at the end of the season.

“We have always been with the coach to death and as long as he is with us it will be yes, we hope it will be many days,” said star Barcelona midfielder Pedri. “He grew up at Barça and we try to defend the club like he did as a player. I hope you think again, Xavi, and stay for a long time.”

The round also features Atletico Madrid chasing a home win over Celta Vigo at the Metropolitano Stadium. Atletico manager Diego Simeone hopes his team is inspired by Saul Niguez, who always provides energy and enthusiasm when given the chance to don the Rojiblancos’ shirt.

“Saul has always maintained the same spirit to work. He has shown humility to accompany the club,” said Simeone. “Now he plays a little less, but I always keep in mind his ability and he brought out things that we were used to. He scored goals, like Marcos, who has to return to do them because they gave us a lot.”

Champions elect Real Madrid, meanwhile, will face a tricky match away to Granada, but midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni believes they have enough quality and options in the squad to always find a path to victory.

“We have a very important squad. I remember [Jude] Bellingham’s home goal against Getafe or [Luka] Modric’s,” said the Frenchman. “We have a squad with a lot of quality and we know that in the end a player will demonstrate his quality, score a goal and help the team get the three points.”

This round of La Liga also features Villarreal hosting Sevilla at Estadio de la Ceramica, Osasuna visiting Athletic Bilbao and Rayo Vallecano heading to Estadio de Mestalla for a match against Valencia.

La Liga broadcast details

All times CAT

Friday 10 May

21:00: Alaves v Girona – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

Saturday 11 May

14:00: Mallorca v Las Palmas – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

16:15: Villarreal v Sevilla – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

18:30: Granada v Real Madrid – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

21:00: Athletic Bilbao v Osasuna – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

Sunday 12 May

14:00: Cadiz v Getafe – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

16:15: Atletico Madrid v Celta Vigo – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

18:30: Valencia v Rayo Vallecano – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

21:00: Real Betis v Almeria – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

Monday 13 May

21:00: Barcelona v Real Sociedad – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3