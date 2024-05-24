La Liga will close its 2023-24 season with 10 matches on the evening of Saturday 25 May, as champions Real Madrid celebrating their domestic triumph with a home game against Real Betis.

SuperSport is the only place where you can get English commentary on the legendary La Liga, where Real Madrid have dominated this season and will close out a campaign in which they secured a record-extending 36th championship by hosting Real Betis at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

“La Liga has been spectacular this season and we have hardly slipped up,” said Los Blancos coach Carlo Ancelotti. “The advantage we have is deserved… we deserve to win La Liga.”

Club captain Nacho added, “When a team wins a league title, it’s because they have been consistent. The defensive work we’ve done is fundamental, with a lot of clean sheets.

“Up front, we know the potential we have, but it’s been a magnificent season for the whole team. We’ve been a very consistent and competitive team that has never given up. We’re a great team and we’ve shown it in every single game in La Liga.”

Another team which deserves great credit for their season is Girona, who close out the campaign at home to relegated Granada and will revel in having secured UEFA Champions League football for the first time in their history.

“It is something wonderful, I hope everyone enjoys it. It is incredible […]. It is incredible what these players have done. We have done a work like this that is beautiful,” said Girona manager Michel.

“The project is wonderful, we work calmly and demandingly, and with a team of players that wants to grow. That is why we have gone to the Champions League, and deservedly so.”

Barcelona will finish their season away to Sevilla at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, while Atletico Madrid have a tricky game in the Basque region against European-chasing Real Sociedad, and Athletic Bilbao – who are still basking in their Copa del Rey triumph – will face Rayo Vallecano at Estadio de Vallecas.

Ghanaian international Inaki Williams has paid tribute to Athletic manager Ernesto Valverde: “He is the architect of all this, he deserves it more than anyone. This recognition from the Copa will make him one of the best Athletic coaches in history. He deserves it. He tells us to heed his words in everything he says, but what he communicates to us is done with a lot of sense.”

La Liga broadcast details

All times CAT

Saturday 25 May – All matches kick-off at 21:00

Real Madrid v Real Betis – LIVE on SuperSport PSL and SuperSport Maximo 3

All below matches covered in ‘Multi Goal’ – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga

Almeria v Cadiz

Celta Vigo v Valencia

Getafe v Mallorca

Girona v Granada

Osasuna v Villarreal

Rayo Vallecano v Athletic Bilbao

Real Sociedad v Atletico Madrid

Sevilla v Barcelona

Las Palmas v Alaves