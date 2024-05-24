A brilliant 2023-24 Serie A season will draw to a close from Thursday 23 to Sunday 26 May, with champions Internazionale away to Verona, and a battle for European qualification raging on.

Internazionale’s dominance of Serie A has been mightily impressive, but as they look to close out their campaign away to Verona, manager Simone Inzaghi says the club is already working toward strengthening the squad for the 2024-25 season.

“The market is unpredictable, we have already acquired two international players,” said Inzaghi. “Next year, with all the matches scheduled, it will be a new situation and the market will certainly be moving. I am lucky to have a board that is already working towards this.”

Inter’s arch-rivals, AC Milan, will be at home to Salernitana and club legend Filippo Galli is keen to see the Rossoneri also move quickly in the market to ensure that they are able to offer the Nerazzurri more of a challenge next term.

“A centre-forward will be needed, we’re talking about (Bologna striker Josh) Zirkzee, maybe I’ll say it,” said Galli. “And then certainly a central defender, a holding midfielder… in short, Milan will undoubtedly have to move on the market, we are waiting confidently.”

The battle for places three through seven involves Juventus, Bologna, Atalanta, Roma and Lazio. The Bianconeri will host Monza in Turin, the Rossoblu are away to Genoa, La Dea welcome Torino to Bergamo, Le Aquile host Sassuolo and the Giallorossi are away to Empoli – where visiting manager Daniele De Rossi will surely earn more plaudits for the great job he has done since succeeding Jose Mourinho.

“He still has a great fire burning inside him, which must be why he can talk to us so easily. It’s like when he played football, and this is a great advantage for him and for us,” said Roma goalkeeper Mile Svilar.

“I was really impressed with how prepared he and his staff were. From day one his intentions were very clear. He was born to be a footballer, but also to be a coach and that’s truly impressive.”

The Empoli v Roma clash, alongside Frosinone v Udinese, will decide who joins Salernitana and Sassuolo in the drop to Serie B: Empoli are currently in the red zone, with Udinese and Frosinone one and two points ahead of them respectively.

Serie A broadcast details

All times CAT

Thursday 23 May

20:45: Cagliari v Fiorentina – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

Friday 24 May

20:45: Genoa v Bologna – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

Saturday 25 May

18:00: Juventus v Monza – LIVE on SuperSport Football

20:45: AC Milan v Salernitana – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

Sunday 26 May

18:00: Atalanta v Torino – LIVE on SuperSport Football

18:00: Napoli v Lecce – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3

20:45: Empoli v Roma – LIVE on SuperSport PSL

20:45: Frosinone v Udinese – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 2

20:45: Verona v Internazionale – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

20:45: Lazio v Sassuolo – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League