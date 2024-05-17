The penultimate round of La Liga action, Round 37, will be headlined by the battle for European places and Villarreal looking to score an upset win over champions Real Madrid.

The Yellow Submarine have often punched above their weight and will be eager to lay down a marker for next season when they welcome the newly-crowned champions, Los Blancos. The team from the capital city will be looking to ‘keep their powder dry’ ahead of their appearance in the UEFA Champions League final on June 1, but nonetheless chase another three points in what has been an excellent domestic league campaign.

“It is a good position to be in, with the title already secured and a big European final coming up,” said Real manager Carlo Ancelotti. “We must have full focus and concentration. It has been a great season, but it can still get even better if we do our best in this final stretch.”

The battle for European spots will see the spotlight fall on Athletic Bilbao’s home clash against Sevilla, Atletico Madrid welcoming Osasuna to the Metropolitano Stadium, and a match pitting Real Betis against Real Sociedad at Estadio Benito Villamarin.

Athletic manager Ernesto Valverde is already looking ahead to next season, where his team will compete in at least the UEFA Europa League (thanks to winning the Copa del Rey), and wants to see the club prioritise a defensive signing.

“The club has to value [signing a centre-back],” said the former Barcelona boss. “Yeray [Alvarez] has been out of action for quite a few months, it’s a lot of risk. We’re lucky that we’ve only been able to sustain ourselves with two centre-backs. We’ve played with fire for a large part of the season.”

Elsewhere, Barcelona will be looking to end what has been a largely disappointing season on a high note, and they will welcome Rayo Vallecano to the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Montjuic for their final home match of 2023-24.

Barca manager Xavi has made a U-turn in regards to his future with the club, but he has revealed that star striker Robert Lewandowski is not guaranteed to remain in Catalunya for next season.

“We value Robert’s presence in the team a lot and we will decide his future when the season ends,” said Xavi, with the Blaugrana possibly opting to sell the Polish attacker to boost their ailing finances.

La Liga broadcast details

All times CAT

Sunday 19 May

All matches kick off at 19:00

Granada v Celta Vigo – LIVE on SuperSport Maximo 3

Villarreal v Real Madrid – LIVE on SuperSport Football

All other matches covered across ‘Multigoal’ – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga:

Athletic Bilbao v Sevilla

Atletico Madrid v Osasuna

Barcelona v Rayo Vallecano

Real Betis v Real Sociedad

Cadiz v Las Palmas

Alaves v Getafe

Mallorca v Almeria

Valencia v Girona