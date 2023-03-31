Ghanaian singer Kuami Eugene has stated he did not outrightly turn down a request from young colleague, Kallai Nana Qwaachi famed Foto Copy for a collaboration.

Setting the records straight on Prime Morning on Joy Prime, Kuami Eugene said he only asked that the musician and his father, Qwwachi who is an acquaintance followed due processes.

However, his response did not go down well with them, hence the outburst.

“I expected him to go through due processes, speak to Richie, my road manager and all the people who mattered because collaboration requires a good conversation.

“I’m from Fadama and know over 50 guys I can pinpoint. So if I’m to feature all of them, the career will end and we all will not benefit. I’m not there to just feature everyone,” he said.

His response came a few days after Foto Copy revealed he couldn’t eat for a whole week after the former shot down his request for a collaboration.

In an interview on Bryt TV, Foto Copy claimed Kuami Eugene retorted that “his numbers are too small so he cannot work with him”.

Against this backdrop, Foto Copy stated he hated his senior colleague, adding he was the least of his favourite artistes in Ghana.

But to Eugene, it is unfortunate the kid used those words, stating it is too strong for him to understand.

He noted he will not blame Foto Copy for the choice of words but parenting.

“I think hate is too much of an intense word for a small boy to understand. To say that I hate someone. He’s too young to understand hate but that’s parenting. He is not my issue because I think hate is too profound for a little boy like this to say,” he stated.

To him, the interview was staged with Foto Copy told what to say on air.

“You can tell clearly that in the interview he was having, he was told backstage….and whoever hosted the show, did a very bad job because he was also told backstage that ask him this question and answer it this way, you can clearly, go and listen to this interview,” he fumed.

Meanwhile, he wished Foto Copy well but indicated he is not sure there will be a future collaboration considering the noise and hatred in the atmosphere.

ALSO READ:

I couldn’t eat for a week because of the words Kuami Eugene said to me – Foto Copy

Kuami Eugene clears air on ‘You should have tough skin to date me’ statement

“I’m not mad he is a young boy and I love him but it was a wrong move. It is gathering some hatred for the young boy. It is the industry people think once there is news, you get attention but he is getting it in a bad way,” he advised.