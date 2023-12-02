Popular sports journalist, Kojo Frimpong has been elected the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Wenchi in the Bono region.

He polled 361 while the closest challenger, Albert Ameyaw had 326, and Alfred Ofori Annye had 34 votes.

722 delegates who cast their votes in the keenly contested election in orphan constituencies.

Kojo Frimpong who is the head of Corporate Affairs and External Relations at the Mineral Income Investment Fund, is confident of winning the Wenchi seat back from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

