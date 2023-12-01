The flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has announced plans for the agricultural sector when voted back in power ahead of the 2024 general elections.

According to him, his government will be introducing agro-processing units across all 16 regions of the country to add value to the agricultural sector.

“The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is dedicated to bringing back the joy of farming and revolutionising the agricultural sector. We aim to achieve food self-sufficiency through a policy that supports large-scale commercial agricultural production.”

“We will introduce agro-processing units in all regions to add value to our agricultural products and create more opportunities for all farmers” he said.

Mahama in an X (formerly Twitter) said the policy will target crops such as palm, cashew, groundnuts, cotton, coffee, cocoa, soya, cassava, Shea nuts, cereals, ginger, spices, cut flowers, fruits and horticultural products.

He added that, this policy will be “propelled by a robust cooperative system that will benefit from Farmers Service Centers established nationwide to drive access to agricultural credit and inputs.”

See full tweet below: