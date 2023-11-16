Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta joined scores of mourners to pay his last respect to the late former First Lady, Mrs Theresa Kufuor.

Mr Ofori-Atta who was accompanied by his wife, Professor Mrs Angela Ofori-Atta filed past the mortal remains of Mrs Kufuor.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare was also present to bid the former First Lady farewell.

He was accompanied by some members of the Police Management Board (POMAB) and service personnel.

Clad in his uniform, he greeted the widower, former President John Agyekum Kufuor and the bereaved families.

Below are the videos:

IGP Dampare pays his last respects to the late former First Lady, Theresa Kufuor, at the state funeral held at the Forecourt of the State House.#UTVGhana pic.twitter.com/pLqylgFMwC — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) November 16, 2023