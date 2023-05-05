Ghana Premier League side, Karela United, have suspended a player for allegedly defiling a 13-year-old girl.

The suspect was remanded in police custody on Wednesday by the Ellembelle District Police after the victim’s father reported the incident.

In an official statement released on Thursday, the club announced that it has suspended the player pending the conclusion of an ongoing police investigation.

The statement also noted that management will wait for the court’s final determination of the case before making a final decision concerning his future at the club.

“The management of Karela United Football Club hereby announces that it has… suspended player [named withheld] pending the conclusion of an ongoing Police investigation into an allegation that he sexually abused a teenager,” the club said.

“Management will wait for the court’s final determination of the case before making a final decision concerning his future at the club.

“The Club will not make any further comments on this matter until the legal processes come to a final conclusion.”

The club stressed it “does not support violence of any kind, especially against women”.

The player in question, Philip Flamini, has not played for Karela United since round 9 of the Ghana Premier League against Medeama SC in December, with only six league appearances this season.

According to the Ellembelle District Social Welfare Officer, Jonas Kabutey, the suspect admitted to defiling the girl and has been remanded to reappear in court a week later.

