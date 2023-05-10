Ghanaian rapper, Okyeame Kwame, born Kwame Nsiah-Apau, has shared his unforgettable memory of winning the Overall Best Artiste of the Year.

The ‘Woara’ hitmaker stated that it was a beautiful moment when he was adjudged winner of the prestigious award in 2009.

With his ‘Woso’ jam from the ‘Manwensem’ album, he was able to beat singing trio Praye’s 2008 hit song ‘Angelina’ off their ‘Roll Koll’ album.

“It was a fierce contest between myself and Praye. We had both won four awards each and the Artiste of the Year award was the last. By then my wife was heavily pregnant with our firstborn. I was shocked when my name OK was mentioned. It was a really beautiful feeling,” he narrated on Accra-based Onua FM.

He disclosed that he was unsure he will win the ultimate though he had worked hard.

The renowned rapper believed he will win the enviable title a second-time before he hangs his mic.

ALSO READ: