Gospel musician, Piesie Esther, has registered her displeasure with being referred to as an old musician.

The Wa ye me yie hitmaker insists that there is nothing like an ‘old musician’, adding that there is no retirement date for musicians.

Piesie Esther made this known in an interview while expressing hurt over being referred to as such.

“Of course, I feel hurt by that since we are humans, it will definitely hurt you,” she responded to the host, FiiFi Pratt who queried her sentiments.

Piesie Esther has been in the music industry for more than two decades with back-to-back hits.

She is currently enjoying massive airplay on both traditional media and social media with her latest song Wa Ye Me Yie which has also won her seven nominations at this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).

ALSO READ: