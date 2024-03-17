President Akufo-Addo says the government will be cautious to strike a fine line between meeting the aspirations of Ghanaians and staying true to the dictates of the IMF 3-year extended credit programme.

He says this will be crucial as the country heads to the December 7 general election.

Concerns about overspending during these elections have been a worry, especially as the economy begins to pick up.

He reiterated “the need for us to try and make a balance between the rigour which we recognize as being necessary for us to be in a good place as well as making sure the interest of the people are protected.”

“There will be little point in pursuing a rigorous rigid arrangement which at the end of the day will only fuel social unrest and difficulty, and ultimately of course has very negative repercussions for our political situation and the situation of our country,” he said on Sunday, March 17, 2024.

He said this during an interaction with the Managing Director of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva, at the Jubilee House.

He told Mrs Georgieva that his administration stay within budgetary limits to meet public expectations.

Meanwhile, the IMF boss says Ghana has a unique opportunity this year to demonstrate to the world that it is committed to restoring confidence in the economy.