President of Imani Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has said it’s not surprising that the Passport Office falls among the top organizations indulging in corrupt activities in Ghana.

To him, the introduction of digitalization does not deter compromised and corrupt officials because they control and run the system.

“Don’t forget that digitalization alone is not a panacea. I’m sure it’s the first significant step to unburdening the system and making it seamless for operators as well as users to benefit from seamless transactions.

“But unfortunately, if the human element is obviously compromised, then digitalization may suffer. So for me, I’m not entirely surprised. There’s still that human element. People are still innovatively innovative in a very thieving manner and then trying to run rings in the system. I think we need a full, honest society and probably sanctions in order to stem this negative tide,” he said on Accra-based TV3.

His comment comes on the back of the dismissal of some staff at the Passport Office in Accra by Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey.

During a tour of the facility on Monday, the Minister lashed out at the staff for allegedly engaging in corruption-related activities that have tarnished the office’s reputation.

The Minister directed that effective Monday, August 21, 2023, these employees should not report to work because they have been changed.

She also cautioned employees who had worked at the Passport Office for more than a year to stay off work as part of measures to bring sanity.

The Minister hinted investigations have commenced into the criminal activities with some names already coming up, adding that those found guilty will face legal action to serve as a deterrent to others.

