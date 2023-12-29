The wife of the Vice President of Ghana, Samira Bawumia has expressed admiration for Afua Asantewaa, who embarked on a five-day journey to break the Guinness Wo rld Record of the longest singing marathon by an individual.

She said Afua’s determination and resilience on her world record attempt is truly inspiring.

In a post on her official Instagram page, the Second Lady said “Once again, the excellence of the Ghanaian woman has been beautifully displayed”.

She also admired the amount of support Ghanaians showed Afua throughout her journey.

“The overwhelming show of support and display of patriotism from Ghanaians is impressive and a source of great pride,” she said.

Afua Asantewaa has concluded her Guinness World Record attempt to break the record for the longest individual singing marathon on 29th December, 2023.

