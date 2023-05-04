Former President John Dramani Mahama says he will wage a strong fight against corruption should he be re-elected in the 2024 elections.

According to him, the next National Democratic Congress (NDC) government will take the corruption fight more seriously.

The former president insisted that corruption is a major drain on the state coffers.

Addressing NDC delegates at Garu in the Upper East Region, the NDC flagbearer hopeful warned that any appointee who will be caught in the canker will be punished severely.

Mr Mahama said this will be done without fear or favour.

“NDC is going to come into office, and we are going to launch a strong fight against corruption because we all know that corruption is one of the waste pipes in this country.

“People who appropriate the money of the state must be brought to book and sanctioned and NDC is going to do that.”

“It doesn’t matter whether the people are our own or from some other party, we will make sure that the sword is slammed equally and anyone who takes the people’s money must suffer for it.”

Mr Mahama on the same tour promised to urgently address all the challenges facing the Free SHS policy and the National Health Insurance Scheme.

He said reviewing the two policies will ameliorate the plight of Ghanaians and enhance the policies.

“Free SHS is not working properly, the benefit it is supposed to give the parents, they are not getting. I can tell you today that the money we are spending on our children to go to school is far more than when we used to pay school fees.

“We are going to repair the free SHS and make it better and create the situation where when school reopens, all the children will go together and when they vacate, they all come home together.”