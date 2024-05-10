The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Suaman District of the Western North Region has vowed to resist any deliberate attempt by the Police to intimidate them in the ongoing registration exercise.

According to them, some hired macho men are causing confusion in Dadieso, the district capital of Suaman.

NDC Constituency Organiser, Amos Tandoh at a press conference said these thugs claiming to be national security have attacked some of their members at registration centers.

He alleged that, there are attempts by the Police to intimidate their supporters and suppress their participation in the voter registration process.

Mr. Tandoh stressed their commitment to ensure that every eligible voter exercise his or her democratic right without fear and panic.

Also, the Member of Parliament for the Suaman constituency, Joseph Betino alleged that, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been inducing applicants with money and busing them from neighbouring constituencies, contrary to electoral regulations.

He said the NDC shall oppose any non-resident seen at the registration center from registering.

Meanwhile, the Communication Officer of the NDC, Agyiri Clearance, issued a stern warning to non-resident applicants who may find their way to Suaman to register to blame NPP should anything happen to them.

He encouraged all eligible applicants to register at their various constituencies to avoid any unforeseen mayhem.

