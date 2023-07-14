The Inspector-General of Police (IGP, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, on Thursday took his working tour to assess the quality of service the public receives from the police at the East Legon, Legon, and Airport Police stations.

The tour, which began last week at Amasaman, is to enable the IGP to gather on a first-hand basis the experience of the public when they interface with the police at the various stations in Accra.

During Thursday’s tour, Dr Dampare and some members of the Police Management Board (POMAB) also visited the La Bawleshie Presby Basic School to engage the schoolchildren and police and the need to build relationship with the police in their communities.

The move is to educate the children to discard their fear of law enforcement officers and also help them to better understand their role in security since it’s a shared responsibility.

