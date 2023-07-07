The saying “The police is your friend” is often used by law enforcement officers to promote a positive relationship with the community.

However, this sentiment is not always shared by children, as their instinctive reaction is often to flee when they encounter the police.

Determined to change this perception, the Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, took it upon himself to make a difference.

During his interaction tour of the Greater Accra Region, an unexpected encounter occurred when the IGP came across three school children who immediately ran away upon seeing him and his team.

Instead of letting them go, he decided to approach them, accompanied by his team, and began a conversation with them.

In a calm and reassuring manner, Dr Dampare told the children not to be afraid or run away whenever they encountered the police. He emphasised that the police were there to protect and assist them.

The children listened attentively, their initial fear gradually replaced by curiosity and intrigue.

Realizing the potential impact of this encounter, the IGP decided to seize the opportunity and organize an impromptu sensitization session at the nearby Sarpeiman MA 2 Basic School. Word quickly spread, and pupils eagerly gathered to hear what the Inspector-General had to say.

In an engaging and relatable manner, Dr Dampare spoke to the pupils about the role of the police in society and why it was important for them to view the police as friends.

He shared stories of police officers who had gone above and beyond to help children and communities, highlighting their selflessness and dedication.

He encouraged the pupils to ask questions and voice any concerns they might have had about the police. In response, the IGP and his team patiently addressed each query, dispelling misconceptions and providing clarity on the various aspects of policing.

Throughout the sensitization session, the pupils became more comfortable and open-minded about the police. They realized that the police were not just figures of authority but individuals who cared for their well-being. By the end of the interaction, many of the children had eagerly approached the police officers, shaking hands and even posing for photos.

The unplanned sensitization at Sarpeiman MA 2 Basic School turned out to be a transformative experience for both the students and the Inspector General of Police. Dr Dampare’s determination to change the narrative had created an atmosphere of trust and understanding between the police and the community.

