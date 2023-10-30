The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Engineers & Planners and Dzata Cement, Ibrahim Mahama, has commenced the dredging and rechanneling of stagnant water at Mepe.

The work involves the construction of new roads in the Mepe RC-St. Kizito enclave, which was terribly damaged by floods as a result of the Akosombo dam spillage.

Mr Mahama cut the sod for work to begin on Saturday after a generous donation he made to support the flood victims last Tuesday.

Ibrahim Mahama dispatched his engineers, workers, and equipment in fulfillment of a pledge he made to the chiefs and people of the affected communities during his donation of relief items.

Sharing the good news on Facebook, his aide, Rafik Mahama, announced these special works are being carried out at absolutely no financial cost to the affected communities or any other institution.

The sod cutting had in attendance the MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, and also all the chiefs and queen mothers of the Mepe community. Mr Mahama was represented by his aide.

Rafik eulogised helping the needy and giving back to society is one act his boss does with passion and dedication.

He added that they’re working to extend similar support to those affected by the dam spillage in the Oti Region and the Northern Regions.

The Chiefs thanked Mr Mahama and his team for honouring the promise, adding that the dredging will allow the water to move freely from the flooded areas and help them recover from the disaster.

The MP for the area, Mr Ablakwa also thanked Ibrahim Mahama and his team for this unique intervention.

He said they will forever be grateful to him for helping them with massive relief items and also now helping them to dredge the stagnant contaminated flood waters and also create pathways for the flood waters to be re-channeled.

