The Volta River Authority (VRA), has initiated a major disinfection and fumigation exercise in communities affected by the flooding resulting from the Akosombo Dam spillage.

The disinfection exercise is expected to take place in areas like Mepe in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region, where residents are witnessing a gradual decrease in floodwaters.

In an interview with Joy News, the VRA’s Emergency Preparedness Coordinator, Ing. Kwame Osei Mensah Darkwa, emphasised the VRA’s commitment to ensuring the safety and habitability of homes, public spaces, and the entire community following the floods.

“The VRA contracted Zoomlion to carry out fumigation and decontamination exercises in the areas where the water has receded significantly to make it safe for habitation again. So essentially we have the assembly represented by the safety officer, a representative from the traditional council, a chief executive and the intention is to go to the areas we’ve inspected and we want them to be dry for them to start some form of decontamination of the place.’

Asked whether all other districts affected by the flooding would also be fumigated, Ing. Dankwa said that “Of course, when it becomes necessary. So we are looking at it, for today our intention is to tackle the Mepe area.”

The District Chief Executive of the North Tongu Assembly, Divine Osborne Fenu, commended the VRA for its prompt disinfection exercise.

He, however, urged residents to await the completion of the fumigation exercise before returning to their homes.

Mr Fenu explained that they want residents to be cautious until all inspections and fumigation are done to ensure the homes are safe.

“We are appealing to all of them to remain calm, to stay where they are currently. Until those places are fumigated and the structural engineering inspection is done to ensure that the buildings are safe before they move in. We don’t want buildings collapsing on human beings, on anybody.”